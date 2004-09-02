Electronics Production | September 02, 2004
Flextronics and Sonera<br>expand partnership
Flextronics Network Services, a business unit of Flextronics, and Sonera Carrier Networks Ltd., a TeliaSonera Finland company, today announced an expansion of their existing partnership.
Effective immediately, Flextronics Network Services will deliver expanded on site services to Sonera Carrier Networks in network construction, installation, maintenance, and fault repair, both geographically and in volume. Previously only providing services in the capital area, Flextronics Network Services will now serve additional cities throughout Finland for TeliaSonera Finland.
"We have worked with Flextronics Network Services in Finland from the start and they have proven a high quality and efficiency in providing on site network services in the capital area. Therefore we are pleased to widen our cooperation through this deal to other cities as well" says Patricia Bogomoloff, Vice President, Sonera Carrier Networks Ltd.
"Our core business is on site services within construction, installation, and maintenance of networks. By letting us handle these services, our customers like Sonera Carrier can focus on their core business, and together we can ensure the highest possible customer satisfaction," says Ronny Nilsson, President, Flextronics Network Services. The contract is signed and valid until at least 2005.
