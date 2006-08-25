Semi equipment sales up in July

The sales of equipment for semiconductor manufacturing rose in July from last year but declined compared to June's figures.

Global semiconductor equipment bookings totaled $5.83 billion in July. That is 13 percent better than July 2005. However the bookings in July fell by 12.5 percent from June 2006.



EEtimes reported that both front- and back-end capacity utilization rates have been steadily declining since hitting 95 percent in March. Front-end utilization rates fell below 90 percent in July, while that for test and assembly hovered at 91 percent.



For the first half of 2006 the total sales of semiconductor equipment went up 17 percent from the same period 2005 to over $30.5 billion. The billings were up 55 percent from 2005.