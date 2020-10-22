© General Motors Electronics Production | October 22, 2020
General Motors invests in its electric future
General Motors says that its Spring Hill, Tennessee assembly plant will begin the transition to become the company’s third vehicle manufacturing site to produce electric vehicles. The automaker also says that it will invest heavily in five Michigan plants.
With the transition, the Spring Hill plant is joining Factory ZERO in Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan, and Orion Assembly in Orion Township, Michigan as GM’s EV manufacturing sites. Adding to this, the company has confirmed investments in five Michigan plants, including the Lansing Delta Township Assembly and Flint Assembly for future crossover and full-size pickup production. The all-new Cadillac LYRIQ will be the first EV produced at Spring Hill. Production of the Cadillac XT6 and XT5 will continue at Spring Hill. The facility will build both traditionally powered Cadillac products and EVs. USD 2 billion will be invested in Spring Hill Manufacturing to build fully electric vehicles including the luxury Cadillac LYRIQ. Through this investment, Spring Hill’s paint and body shops will undergo major expansions and the general assembly will receive comprehensive upgrades, including new machines, conveyors, controls and tooling. The company will begin renovation work in Spring Hill immediately. Production of the next-generation GMC Acadia will move to Lansing Delta Township Assembly in Michigan, represents an investment of more than USD 100 million. USD 32 million will be invested at Flint Assembly for future production of heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups. USD 17 million will be invested in the Romulus, Michigan propulsion plant to enhance automation and increase capacity of GM’s 10-speed truck transmission. USD 3.5 million will be invested at Orion Assembly. In addition, USD 750,000 will be invested at GM’s site in Brownstown Charter Township, Michigan. Both investments are related to additional production of the Cruise AV test vehicle at Orion Assembly. “We are committed to investing in the U.S., our employees and our communities,” says GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra, in a press release. “These investments underscore the success of our vehicles today, and our vision of an all-electric future.” On a separate note, it wasn’t long ago that the battery cell JV of GM and LG Chem of – Ultium Cells LLC – started the ground prep activities for its future site of the cell manufacturing facility in Lordstown, Ohio. Together the companies are investing more that USD 2.3 billion to build the new battery cell manufacturing plant which will create more than 1,100 new jobs.