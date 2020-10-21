© Harwin

Harwin addresses increased demand for Hi-Rel connectors with new facility

The expansion at the manufacturer’s Portsmouth headquarters in the South of England will increase the company’s production output by 30%.

Harwin says it has already started production in its new manufacturing facilities at its UK headquarters. The expansion provides the company with an additional 1’200 square metres of factory floor space, and enables Harwin to “quickly and significantly scale up production,” of its high reliability (Hi-Rel) connectors to meet market requirements, a press release reads. To make the expansion a reality, the company has invested a total of GBP 3.8 million into the new facility. out of the this total, GBP 1 million has been earmarked for equipment, with the last few machines arriving within the next 12 months. “Harwin leads technological progression in Hi-Rel interconnect components and the growth in customer demand means we have yet again exceeded our existing production capacity” says Paul McGuinness, Director of Operations at Harwin, in the press release. “This investment has come at a crucial time, as the additional factory space and equipment enables us to ramp up production to meet high volume demands very quickly.” The extra space also allows the company to hold over six month’s supply of raw materials held onsite, which according to McGuinness prepares the company “for unforeseen supply chain challenges relating to Brexit and avoiding any order delays to our customers.” The company has a policy of replacing production equipment every five years to keep up with the latest developments in machinery advancements, maintaining reliability and operational effectiveness. Back in 2016, a new build 3’000 square metre factory was opened, and an R&D Centre and Apprentice Training Hub was set up in 2019. This latest investment also includes a new training area to support staff with ongoing professional development.