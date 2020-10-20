© Volkswagen

Volkswagen invests to up the automation of several plants

The Volkswagen Passenger Cars and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brands are working flat out on the transformation to the e-mobility era and the conversion of plants to e-mobility.

The Volkswagen brand has now ordered more than 1'400 robots from Japanese manufacturer FANUC for its production facilities at Chattanooga, USA and Emden, Germany. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has ordered a further 800 robots for its Hanover plant from ABB of Switzerland. The robots are to be mainly used for body production and battery assembly. The three plants are currently being prepared for the production of electric cars. From 2022, the ID.4 is to be produced at Chattanooga and Emden, while the model known under the name of ID. BUZZ will roll off the production line at Hanover. “At Emden and Chattanooga, we are developing two of the most advanced production facilities in the automotive industry for the transformation to e-mobility. We are investing in the latest technologies such as digitalization and automation for this purpose even in the present situation,” says Christian Vollmer, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen brand responsible for Production and Logistics, in a press release. In total, the Group plans to invest EUR 33 billion by 2024 with the goal of becoming the world market leader in e-mobility. Several billion euros are to be invested in these three plants.