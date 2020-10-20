© AT&S

AT&S appoints Simone Faath as CFO

With the appointment of Simone Faath as CFO, the AT&S Management Board is now complete again.

AT&S has appointed Simone Faath for three years to the Management Board of AT&S as CFO with effect from 1 November 2020. She will be responsible for Finance, Controlling, Investor Relations, Legal, Internal Audit and Compliance. Simone Faath has a degree in economics and most recently worked for the US medical technology company Hillrom, where she was responsible for the Surgical Solutions Division in her role as Vice President Finance and contributed significantly to the successful integration of Trumpf Medizin Systeme. Her career began at Siemens AG in Munich, where she held different commercial positions. “We are delighted that we have been able to win Ms Faath, a highly competent and experienced financial expert, for AT&S. Together, we will continue to successfully pursue the growth course of the company,” says Hannes Androsch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AT&S. “I am pleased that with Simone Faath we will now have a CFO on the Management Board again who has enormous commercial experience from her work in numerous renowned technology companies,” says AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer. With the appointment of Simone Faath, the four-member Management Board of AT&S is complete again and now consists of CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer, CTO Heinz Moitzi, COO Ingolf Schröder and CFO