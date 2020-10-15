© Intervala

Intervala’s Pittsburgh site achieves AS9100D certification

Intervala, LLC, a full-service manufacturer of electronic and electromechanical products, has achieved certification to the AS9100 Rev. D (AS9100D) quality management system standard at the its headquarters facility located in the greater Pittsburgh area.

The new certification, which is in addition to the AS9100D registration Intervala holds at its site in Hudson, New Hampshire, standardises quality processes across the Company. The AS9100 quality management system is considered the highest international standard for quality assurance across the aviation, space and defense industry and has been widely adopted to promote quality, safety and continuous product and process improvement. AS9100D is the most current version of the standard. Intervala’s AS9100D certifications validate that the company has the necessary processes in place to meet the aerospace industry’s demand for safe, reliable products. “Our new AS9100D certification reinforces Intervala’s relentless commitment to the highest level of manufacturing, quality and customer service standards,” says Teresa Huber, president and CEO, in a press release. “We have always been focused on providing our customers with quality products and services and we are extremely proud to have achieved this latest rigorous and internationally recognized quality standard.”