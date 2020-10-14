© Norautron

Norautron further develops production in Poland

Norwegian EMS provider, Norautron Electronics, is continuing the trend of increasing revenues and plans further investments at its location in Zduńska Wola, Poland; even during the current pandemic.

The company just completed an expansion of its Polish headquarters last year, when it expanded its production area by 2’000 square metres and installed a new SMT line. And now it is planning further investment. Norautron Electronics began its operations in Zduńska Wola back in 2016, joining another company from the Norwegian group, Norautron Mechanics. As emphasized by Adam Jezierski, Managing Director of Norautron Electronics, the combination of expertise within the two areas – electronics and mechanics – is what makes Norautron stand out on the market. “We are very strong in electromechanical assembly, wiring, manufacturing large-size products and final assembly of integrated systems. We provide, among others casing systems as well as cabinets and control panels, i.e. often products that are very expensive and made in small series,” Adam Jezierski, tells Evertiq. The customers are mainly companies from Scandinavia, the USA, the UK and China, operating in sectors such as automotive, maritime, medical and aviation. Last year was exceptionally favourable for Norautron in Poland according to the managing director. “When we started operating in Poland in 2016, we were carrying out orders for individual clients, and the next year was still a period of stabilisation. We visibly started to scale up our production in 2018 and 2019 was a breakthrough year. At that time, we saw a rapid increase in orders, and there were also products realised in large volumes, for which we provide a full range of services: from PCB assembly, through the production of housings and final assembly, to packaging and shipping,” says Adam Jezierski And more importantly, this positive upward trend is continuing. The company's development is also reflected in the number of employees, of whom there were over a dozen immediately after the start of operations, and at the beginning of 2019, 30 people worked at the plant in Zduńska Wola. The current headcount is over 50 employees. “This year we are planning further investments, although of course the timing and implementation may be affected by the market situation. First of all, we want to take full advantage of the production space that was planned in the expansion project. So we have room for new projects and new customers,” Adam Jezierski explains to Evertiq. He continues to say that ultimately, within the next two years, the company intend to construct a new building next to the existing headquarters. When asked about the impact the on business by the coronavirus, the managing director admits that the company experienced a stagnation during the spring. “During the summer, production picked up pace again and the third quarter is one of record-breaking quarters in history, although customers are less willing to place new orders. We are observing some stagnation all the time, but mainly on the supply side. In the fourth quarter, we expect a slight weakening again,” Adam Jezierski concludes.