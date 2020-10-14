© Solder Connection

KYZEN partners with Solder Connection in Ireland

The provider of precision cleaning chemistries announces a new partnership with Solder Connection.

Founded in 1989, Solder Connection has become one of the UK and Irelands foremost technical supplier of soldering materials for both the Electronic and Industrial sectors. The company has a sales office and warehouse based primarily in Chepstow, but also sports an office in Dublin which runs the company's Irish sales and operations. Beginning in November, the Solder Connection team will promote, sell and support KYZEN’s full range of high-performance cleaning products throughout Ireland. To support their market sector, they both stock and supply a wide variety of products. Additionally, Solder Connection will now draw on KYZEN’s technical resources that will enhance both organisations’ ability to provide complete cleaning process solutions. “We look forward to the level of support and expertise that Martyn Penfold and his team will bring to the table,” says Julia Vielhaber, KYZEN’s European Manager, in a press release. “Our customers in Ireland will be greatly enhanced by this new partnership.” “This new venture will further strengthen Solder Connection’s position within the Irish manufacturing sector as being the technical distributor of choice for many of the leading technology companies,” adds Martyn Penfold, Sales Director at Solder Connection. “A global manufacturer of electronic and precision metal parts cleaning solutions, KYZEN is very much at the forefront of developing environmentally sound cleaning chemistries that are much needed in our world today. We very much look forward to working with Julia Vielhaber and her technical team in the near future.”