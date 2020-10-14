2020 Silicon* Shipment Forecast (MSI = Millions of Square Inches)

Actual Forecast 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 MSI 12,541 11,677 11,957 12,554 13,220 13,761 Annual Growth 8.0% -6.9% 2.4% 5.0% 5.3% 4.1%

"Silicon wafer shipments are recovering this year despite pressure from geopolitical tensions, the shifting global semiconductor supply chain and the COVID-19 pandemic," said Clark Tseng, director of Industry Research and Statistics at SEMI. "With the pandemic accelerating digitization to transform businesses and their delivery of services worldwide, we expect continued growth over the next two years."