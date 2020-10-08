© LS Cable & System

LS Cable & System looking to expand with additional plant in Poland

The South Korean manufacturer is looking to expand its European production arm, LS EV Poland, and has reportedly acquired a 30’000 square metre plant site in Dzierzoniow, Poland.

The company is reportedly looking to build its third EV battery parts plant on the site, according to a report from Business Korea. LS is currently constructing a battery parts plant at a nearby location. It was back in November 2017 that the company set up its electric vehicle battery parts company in Poland. As European car manufacturers are increasing the production of electric vehicles, Korean battery companies – LG Chem, Samsung SDI and SK innovation – are responding by setting up production facilities in Poland and Hungary. The company’s first European plant – which was an investment of KRW 20 billion (EUR 14.7 million) – has been in operation since spring last year. The plant is producing, according to Business Korea, producing electronic components such as ICBs, HV connectors and busbars. These products are then supplied to the battery manufacturers. The plant has a current capacity to produce parts for 300’000 EVs per year. The second plant, which is currently under construction and expected to be completed by the end of the year, will allow the company to increase its capacity to produce parts for 600’000 EVs per year. Once the third plant is operational, the production capacity is expected to increase to cover parts for close to one million EV’s.