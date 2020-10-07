© LACROIX

Lacroix to up the competitiveness of its European facilities

Lacroix Electronics is flexing its muscles – even during the current economic climate – as it announces it is expanding its Polish factory by 16’000 square metres.

The company says that the investment is one aspect of the group’s strategy to reinforce its research and development as well as its production capacities. At the same time, the construction of SYMBIOSE, Lacroix’s future smart electronic factory in France, is starting. SYMBIOSE, the industry 4.0 plant planned for the end of 2021, has now started its construction in France. Larger than the current plant, it will increase the company’s industrial capacity by 60% reaching 19’000 square metres, with the same level of jobs as today. “SYMBIOSE is an integral part of our strategic plan. Convinced that technological performance, social innovation and respect for the environment can go hand in hand, we are pursuing this major project in this spirit.” explains Stéphane Klajzyngier, Executive Managing Director of Lacroix Electronics, in a press release The Polish plant of Lacroix Electronics, which specialises in the automotive, industrial and home & building automation markets, is expanding to optimise its supply chain, increase capacity and further modernise and digitalise its production. The new extension, totaling 16’000 square metres and located just 500 metres from the existing 14’000 square metre plant. While the current building retains its specialisation in electronic products for the automotive market, the plant extension will be dedicated to industrial and home automation products. “The extension of the Lacroix Electronics plant in Poland is a wonderful news for our customers. The shift will help us optimize our production capacities and position ourselves on new business opportunities. The proximity of the 2 plants, with just a 500m distance gives meaning to our daily industrial activity” says Andrzej Mrozik, Kwidzyn General Director, in the press release. Adding to the factory expansion, the company has acquired two new automated production SMT lines, which will be installed by the end of the year.