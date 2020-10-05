© Tesla via Youtube

The electric car CEO was responding to a post on a photograph of a T-shirt with the message; “India wants Tesla.” – the response? “Next year for sure.” India is making a push for EVs as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is becoming focussed on promoting the use and manufacture of the new vehicles, as pointed out by Reuters. India’s automotive industry has, much like the rest of the world, been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the sector was already slowing down in demand last year and is now seeking government support to push sales. This is not the first time Musk has made statements about a possible expansion to India. Last year in a reply to a Tweet asking “What about India sir?”, Musk replied “Would love to be there this year. If not, definitely next!”