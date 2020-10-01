© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

AEi expands its coverage in China

AEi, part of Mycronic Group, and provider of Camera Assembly and Test solutions, has appointed WinComm as its distributor. Under the agreement, Wincomm will distribute AEi's complete range of solutions throughout China.

"We are excited to work with AEi, the global leader of CMAT and PCT solutions, to provide reliable solutions for safe and intelligent driving. We have been rooted in automotive electronics manufacturing solutions for many years, I believe that our cooperation will provide the best solution for participants in the Chinese market at a time when the greatest changes in new automotive technologies are coming," says Andrew Wang, General Manager of WinComm, in a press release. "It is a great pleasure to work with Wincomm," adds Jean-Marc Peallat, General Manager of AEi. "I am sure that their experienced teams and the quality of their service will vastly contribute to maintaining our leading position in Active Alignment solutions for the automotive industry, and continue the growth of our market share with Chinese Tier 1 suppliers. This partnership is a key milestone in our development."