Jenoptik receives a major order from the automotive industry

The order comprises three complete production cells for cutting and welding body components for electric cars.

Jenoptik’s Light & Production division has won a major order from the automotive industry. Jenoptik will design and manufacture three automated production cells for body components for Gestamp, a company specialised in metal components manufacturing. More concretely, Jenoptik will be responsible for the design, manufacture and integration of the completely automated production cells, which will each also be equipped with Jenoptik laser machines. With the help of the production cells, car body parts for electric vehicles will be manufactured at one of the Gestamp plants in Germany. Integrated production lines and laser processing in the automotive industry are independent of the type of drive and are key process steps in the manufacture of vehicles with new drive technologies. In addition to the processes for bodywork processing (laser cutting, welding), the production technologies are also required for new applications in automotive engineering, such as e-mobility, interiors and driver assistance systems. ”With this order, we are taking another major step in our strategic direction to establish ourselves as a supplier of integrated manufacturing solutions. It will enable us to strengthen our growth and diversification in the e-mobility segment, further expand our strategic partnership with Gestamp and demonstrate our competitiveness in the high-tech sector right in front of our door,” says Martin Kuhnhen, Head of the Light & Production division, in a press release. Following the acquisition of the automation specialist Prodomax in North America in mid-2018 and successful joint developments of technical solutions together with the Laser Processing business unit, Jenoptik had already received several major orders for automated assembly lines from the North American automotive industry last year. Since January this year, the Spanish company INTEROB – also specialized in automation solutions – has been part of the Jenoptik Group. This means that Jenoptik has a direct presence in the global hotspots of the automotive industry and can now use its know-how to better serve the European market. ”Especially against the background of current developments in the automotive industry, we are delighted to be able to help shape the transition to new drive technologies. We see that our strategy, which we have advanced with targeted acquisitions, is paying off,” says Jenoptik President & CEO Stefan Traeger.