BOE to control 28% of global large-sized display panel capacity in 2021

After a period of back-and-forth negotiations, the sale of CEC Panda has finally materialised, as BOE formally announced on September 23 its plan to acquire an 80.831% share in CEC Panda’s Nanjing-based Gen 8.5 fab and 51% share in CEC Panda’s Chengdu-based Gen 8.6+ fab, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.