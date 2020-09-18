© Ford

Ford breaks ground on new electric F-150 plant

Ford says it is deepening its commitment to American manufacturing. The company is doing with with the production start of the all-new F-150 at the storied Ford Rouge Center and confirming construction of the new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center where it will build the all-electric F-150 by mid-2022.

The new manufacturing center at the Dearborn-based Rouge Center, once complete, will add 300 jobs and is part of a USD 700 million investment in building the all-new F-150 lineup, including the first-ever F-150 PowerBoost hybrid. The new jobs will support battery assembly and production of the F-150 PowerBoost hybrid and fully electric F-150, the company says. Including investments for Bronco and Ranger at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, which was announced last year, Ford plans to invest more than USD 1.45 billion and create approximately 3'000 jobs over the next three years in Michigan alone. “We are proud to once again build and innovate for the future here at the Rouge with the debut of our all-new F-150 and the construction of a modern new manufacturing center to build the first-ever all-electric F-150,” says Bill Ford, executive chairman, Ford Motor Company, in a press release. “This year’s COVID-19 crisis made it clear why it is so important for companies like Ford to help keep our U.S. manufacturing base strong and help our country get back to work.” “F-Series pickups are the backbone of work and productivity across the country. And now we are preparing to build a fully electric version of America’s most popular vehicle, and it will be a seriously capable, purpose-built tool for serious truck customers,” adds Jim Farley, Ford’s chief operating officer and incoming CEO The electric F-150 is currently undergoing tens of thousands of hours of torture testing and targeting millions of simulated, laboratory and real world test miles. The company says that the electric F-150 will feature dual electric motors targeted to deliver more horsepower and torque than any F-150 available today.