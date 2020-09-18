© Panattoni

Phoenix Contact E-Mobility factory is taking shape

Phoenix Contact E-Mobility, together with industrial real estate company Panattoni, celebrated the completion of the first construction phase of its new electric mobility plant in Poland.

In just two month, the entire hall structure at the Rzeszów-Dworzysko Science and Technology Park was constructed and covered with a roof. Starting in Q1 next year, Phoenix Contact E-Mobility will manufacture and test various AC and DC charging cables, and will supply them, among others, to automotive producers. At the topping-out ceremony the completion of the first construction phase was celebrated with the ceremonial attachment of the company's logo on the masonry of the new plant. The new plant in Poland will cover a total area of 15’000 square metres. Of this, 14’000 square metres is production and storage space and 1’000 square metres office space. The plan is to start production at the beginning of 2021 and to expand the workforce to more than 250 employees within the next few years. The management team of the new Phoenix Contact E-Mobility plant led by Dominik Mazur has already been recruited and is currently working in a rented office in the center of Rzeszów.