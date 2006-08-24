Alcatel and Samsung join the Mobile DTV alliance

According to broadcastnewsroom.com the new members of the Mobile DTV alliance, Alcatel and Samsung indicate the growing global support of the DVB-H standard.

"We are very encouraged by the momentum of our growth and steadily increasing membership," said Yoram Solomon, president of the Mobile DTV Alliance, and Director of Strategic Marketing and Industry Relations for Mobile Connectivity Solutions, Texas Instruments.



"Each new member that joins increases global awareness of the important work the Alliance is doing to promote the DVB-H standard in North America", he added.



"Digital mobile TV is entering an important phase as commercial adoption increases," said Muzibul Khan, Ph.D., Vice President Product Management & Engineering of Samsung Telecommunications America.



"The Mobile Digital TV Alliance understands that what happens over the next few years will be crucial in terms of establishing best practices and standards and Samsung is committed to the goals of the alliance", he added.