KUBEG joins the Variosystems Group

The Swiss company, based in Zizers, which specialises in functional models and the express-production of electronic assemblies, will add 41 employees to the Variosystems Group.

KUBEG will be reinforcing the Variosystems group in future projects. The additional muscles from KUBEG complements Variosystems services in the designing electronic functional models “In this area, KUBEG is the perfect addition to our group. The powerful force from the Bündner Herrschaft (Maienfeld district) has also specialised in the production of prototypes and small batches, and we support each other with capacities in order to be able to serve you even better and faster,” Varisystems states in a press release. Solve Engineering will also be present in Zizers from September A new site for Solve Engineering (a company which Variosystems acquired back in May this year) will also be opened in the KUBEG building, further strengthening the synergies between Variosystems Group and KUBEG. With this move, several service companies and contract manufacturers will be united under one roof at the headquarters of KUBEG.