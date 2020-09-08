© Data Modul

Data Modul expands to the east - opens new factory in Shanghai

As part of its “internationalisation strategy,” the provider of display, touch, embedded, monitor and panel PC solutions, is opening a new facility in Shanghai to better service the local market.

This is a continuation of the expansion strategy that the company launched last year with its new plant in Lubin, Poland – however, it also a direct response to the global growth of the industry and increasing customer requests for local support and shorter production cycles, the company states in a press release. The company’s factory in Weikersheim, Germany continues to be its main production facility and the global technology centre of the company. “High-quality production, even with large-volume orders, is an important key factor for our success and also crucial for our competitiveness in the market. Opening new facilities that produce at the same level of quality and also offer an advantage with their geographical proximity to our international partners is not only a logical and consistent step in the internationalisation of our company, but also increases flexibility in the respective target markets due to shorter production cycles,” says Dr. Florian Pesahl, CEO of Data Modul AG. “In addition, with the investments we have made, we are setting the course for a successful future in the growth markets of Europe, China and the USA – where we have also for years had a branch that includes local production.” The company says that it has invested more than EUR 5 million in its expansion strategy over the past years.