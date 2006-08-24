Shorter lead-times for ITT components

ITT Electronic Components is announcing the availability of specific part numbers at the industry leading lead-time of 2 to 3 weeks.

This new program extends upon the recently announced ability to offer approximately 1,500 part numbers at a standard 4 to 6 week lead-time. This new capability will provide extended service capability to meet the demanding requirements of our customers and further strengthen our ownership of this growing product category.



Quantities available for the expedited delivery will be reviewed on an individual basis and will be quoted dependent upon available component inventory and manufacturing capacity at the time of quote request. All requests will be verified prior to order placement. Quantity limitations and expedite charges will apply to these 2 to 3 week lead-time opportunities.

