Austrian manufacturer establishes Chinese subsidiary

Austrian electronics manufacturer BECOM Group, announces that it has established a subsidiary in Chine. the newly established BECOM Electronics (Heyuan) Co. Ltd., is described as an important and strategic step for the development of the group.

The new, high-tech site in southern China (Heyuan, Great Bay Area) covers an area of 3'000 square metres. A new machinery park, certified automotive processes and integrated planning guarantee semi and fully automated production. This also includes certification based on automotive standards. As of 1 September 2020, Christian Werfring, who has been working for BECOM since 2014, will take on the position of Operations Manager. In his new position, Werfring will oversee operations at the new BECOM site going forwards. He will be supported by China expert Ferdinand Hilpert, who has been appointed as Legal Representative. Hilpert is very familiar with the Chinese market and has more than twenty years of international experience under his belt. “Continuing to expand, as well as permanent investments in existing locations, are essential drivers for the further development of a company. They strengthen a company’s position in terms of its global competition”, the company states in a press release. Over the past ten years, the company has invested more than EUR 50 million at its Hochstrass site in Austria. This has resulted in a physical expansion, the automation of its production processes, new technology and machinery. And last year, a new logistics centre was opened in Hochstrass, including an expansion of its Research and Development department. With the addition of the new subsidiary in China, the BECOM Group comprises ten companies in six different locations in Europe, Asia and America. More than 300 employees work at the company headquarters in Hochstrass. In total, the group employs more than 500 people.