© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Atmosic and SMK partner to bring forever-battery life to IoT devices

Wireless technology company Atmosic Technologies has partnered with SMK Electronics to integrate Atmosic’s M3 system-on-chip (SoC) into a range of connected devices from SMK.

These IoT solutions, which will include remote controls and sensors, integrate Atmosic’s Controlled Energy Harvesting, in addition to the company’s Lowest Power Radio and On-demand Wake-Up Receiver, to enable forever battery life and eliminate the need for battery replacement. SMK and Atmosic are also working on an IoT module integrated with the Atmosic M2 SoC for industrial and commercial IoT applications. “Imagine not ever having to worry about replacing the batteries in your remote. Atmosic and SMK are committed to drastically reducing the battery dependence of IoT devices to make this a reality,” says Srinivas Pattamatta, Vice President of Business Development at Atmosic, in a press release. “Eliminating the need for battery replacement not only cuts maintenance costs, but it also can help prevent equipment failures caused by battery life issues.” Atmosic offers Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and energy harvesting in an integrated SoC, reducing the overall bill of materials while enabling storage and sourcing of energy from radio frequency (RF), photovoltaic, thermal or mechanical sources. The Atmosic M3 Series Bluetooth 5 SoC leverages harvested energy, along with its low power consumption, to extend battery life or even eliminate the need for batteries in IoT devices. With the M3 solution, SMK will offer remote controls and sensors for consumer, commercial and industrial markets that utilize ambient energy to solve the problem of battery replacement. “Our partnership with Atmosic is a natural next step for SMK to capitalize on the growing interest in connected devices with extended battery life,” says Joe Otsuka, SMK’s GM of Sales. “Integrating the Atmosic M3 SoC into our products could help eliminate the use of millions of batteries, marking a significant step forward in ending the era of battery dependence.”