© evertiq

Nordson acquires vivaMOS – adding sensor technology to test and inspection business

Nordson has acquired vivaMOS Ltd., which designs, develops and fabricates high-end large-area complementary metal–oxide–semiconductor (CMOS) image sensors for a wide range of X-ray applications.

This acquisition builds on Nordson’s strategic objective to enhance its test and inspection capabilities for diverse end markets. Based in Southampton, U.K., vivaMOS is a provider high-end large-area CMOS image sensors. The company was established in 2015 as a spinoff from the U.K.’s Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) with the aim of commercialising its X-ray image sensors. “We have been collaborating closely with vivaMOS for several years, and we are excited about furthering our relationship and welcoming vivaMOS employees to the Nordson family. This acquisition gives Nordson differentiated and leading-edge X-ray sensor technology that will substantially enhance our product offerings across multiple end markets. Large panel CMOS sensors represent a critical technology for X-ray imaging. We look forward to further integrating the industry-leading sensor technology and expertise while developing new test and inspection innovations to offer our customers,” says Jeff Pembroke, Executive Vice President, Advanced Technology Solutions, in a press release. vivaMOS will become part of the Test and Inspection division within Nordson’s Advanced Technology Solutions segment. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.