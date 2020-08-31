© IAV

IAV invests in new EMC test centre

E-mobility, connectivity, advanced driver assistance systems and self-driving technology; the number of electronic components in vehicles is growing rapidly, also raising demand for capacities to test electromagnetic compatibility - something that IAV wants to address with its latest investment.

Engineering specialist IAV is responding to demand from the automotive industry with its own EMC Test Centre in Heimsheim near Stuttgart. A Long-term cooperation has already been agreed with an unnamed German car manufacturer for EMC vehicle development and EMC tests for vehicles. “With our test center we will, as one of very few engineering partners in Europe, be in a position to deliver our customers the complete EMC development process as a one-stop shop and from a single source, beginning with the specification sheet, support in EMC-optimized hardware development, integration into the overall vehicle with subsequent release recommendation”, says Chief Technology Officer Matthias Kratzsch, in a press release. “With this, we underline our technological leadership in an attractive growth market.” Construction of the EMC Test Centre is due to begin in the late autumn of this year with the launch scheduled for early 2022. The heart of IAV’s new test centre is an EMC test lab with its own electromagnetic zero-emission chassis dynamometer for vehicles. IAV experts can cover all inspection-relevant driving modes during the tests on the chassis dynamometer, such as accelerating, braking or recuperating. The lab is supplemented by an EMC component test facility where components ranging from parking sensors to complete high-voltage vehicle batteries can be measured. Besides the agreed long-term cooperation with a German car manufacturer, the IAV Test Centre with its component and vehicle testing facility is also available for use by other vehicle manufacturers and suppliers. “Our experts on site can help our customers to identify and correct electromagnetic incompatibilities in their vehicles and components at an early stage in the process and, thus, avoid expensive cross-checking”, says CTO Kratzsch. “This underlines our promise to our customers to solve their most urgent problems.”