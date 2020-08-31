© Midsummer Electronics Production | August 31, 2020
Midsummer details its Italian expansion
Swedish solar energy company Midsummer is expanding its solar panel manufacturing business with large-scale manufacturing of solar panels in Italy.
Evertiq has previously reported on Midsummer’s plans to expand with a new production facility in Italy, however, now the company has more details to disclose. The expansion will result in new investments, recruitments and also changes to the existing organisation. The operations at Midsummer's facility in Järfälla, Sweden are mainly focused on the manufacturing of the company's DUO production machines as well as small-scale production of building-integrated invisible solar panels. The company plans to continue this set up in either its current form or to an expanded extent. However, the existing production line for solar panels is no longer considered sufficient to meet the rapidly growing demand. This demand will however be met in an initial step by establishing the production facility in Italy. The company states that it believes a large part of the investment could be financed through grants from the Italian authorities. CEO Sven Lindström says in a press release that to take advantage of its potential, the company is reorganising itself – moving away from its focus on selling advanced manufacturing equipment for CIGS solar cells to also include large-scale manufacturing of solar cells and solar panels. This will provide the company with complete ownership of the entire supply-chain; from solar cell production to finished invisible solar panels. “We will thus continue to manufacture and sell our unique DUO machines, as they are the key to our type of solar panels, but the manufacturing and sale of solar panels will now have a growing space,” says Sven Lindström, CEO, Midsummer. At the beginning of the year, the company added a new business development manager – Jarno Montella – with an international focus. Jarno Montella, who has a background as, among other things, CEO of Hanergy Italy, has now been appointed CEO of Midsummer's newly established subsidiary in Italy and will build and lead the organisation on site.