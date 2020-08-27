© Incap - for illustrative purposes

Incap further expands its production capacity in India

Incap says it is expanding its production facility in Tumkur, India, by adding around 3,300 square metres on top of the ongoing expansion of 3,800 square metres that will be finalised early 2021.

After these expansions, the total floor space of the Indian production facilities will amount to almost 16,000 square metres. The additional expansion is expected to be completed late 2021. ”Despite the pandemic, we continue to see a good demand from existing and new customers and we are now investing in more capacity than in our initial expansion plans. This further expansion will help us to continue servicing our customers at the highest level and support their growth targets in the coming years. Our highest priority is to ensure on-time deliveries of high-quality products and services to our customers,” says Murthy Munipalli, Managing Director of Incap India, in a press release. “The demand in the Electronics Manufacturing Services market continues on a good level and I am very happy we can respond with the expansion of our Indian factory, which has continuously developed well,” adds Otto Pukk, President and CEO of Incap Corporation. The expansion represents an investment of approximately EUR 1.5 million.