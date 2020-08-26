© Valmet Automotive

Valmet Automotive sets up small series production for EV’s

The Finnish vehicle contract manufacturer focusing on electric vehicles, Valmet Automotive, is expanding its site in Helmstadt-Bargen, Baden-Württemberg, Germany, to produce electrically powered small series vehicles for urban mobility.

The construction of prototypes and small-series vehicles is one of the important entrepreneurial pillars of the Valmet Automotive Group, a press release reads. So far however, these vehicles have been produced mainly in Bad Friedrichshall on behalf of customers. The company has been operating in Helmstadt-Bargen since 2014. The decision was taken back in 2019 to expand production for prototyping and small series in Helmstadt-Bargen is part of the group’s strategic focus on electric mobility. At the location nearby Heilbronn, new solutions for urban mobility are to be implemented in addition to the traditional business. The reception by the market is promising according to Dr. Robert Hentschel, SVP Engineering at Valmet Automotive. “We are meeting with vital interest, especially from start-up companies and firms that are entering the market with innovative products,” said Robert Hentschel, says in the press release. The start of production of an all-electric urban vehicle, for which Valmet Automotive also provides development services, is scheduled for 2021. At the location in Helmstadt-Bargen, the Valmet Automotive has a production space of around 8,500 square metres where the company employs 62 people.