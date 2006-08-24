Nokia under pressure by National<br>Semi's lowered forecast

Tuesday night National Semiconductor announced that the company is lowering its expectations for its first fiscal quarter.

National Semiconductor forecasts that its sales will fall by almost six percent sequentially. One reason, to the lowered expectations from -2-3% as earlier announced, is the declining sales to mobile handset customers.



Nokia is one big customer to National Semiconductor but the analysts are saying that you shouldn't react to much on National Semi's lowered sale. The mobile handset business contributes to only 25-30% of National Semi's total sales and from those figures Nokia is only one of several handset makers such as Motorola for instance.