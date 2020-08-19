© Henkel Adhesive Technologies

Henkel Adhesive Technologies expands UV capabilities

Henkel Adhesive Technologies recently broke ground on a new production area for UV-curable acrylic pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) at the site in Salisbury, North Carolina.

The new facility is expected to be operational by the end of 2021. This expansion of Henkel's existing site broadens the company's capabilities to provide more sustainable and innovative pressure sensitive adhesive solutions to the tape, label, medical, and graphic films markets. The company’s Salisbury facility manufactures adhesives used extensively in the packaging, consumer goods and electronics markets. “This is an exciting time for Henkel as we begin construction of our first UV pressure sensitive adhesive manufacturing facility here in North America. We remain focused on enhancing the consumer experience bringing real value to our customers and their brands,” says Gary Rzonca, Vice President, Packaging & Consumer Goods, North America.