© Sanmina Electronics Production | August 17, 2020
Hartmut Liebel to leave Sanmina - Jure Sola takes the lead
The EMS provider announces that its current CEO, Hartmut Liebel, is leaving the company, effective immediately. Jure Sola, the company's co-founder and Executive Chairman, has been appointed to reassume the Chairman and CEO position and lead Sanmina through its next strategic phase.
Hartmut Liebel took on the role as Chief Executive Officer for the EMS provider back in late September, 2019. Prior to joining Sanmina Mr. Liebel served as President and Chief Executive Officer of iQor. His industry experience also includes over ten years at Jabil. The reason to his departure from the company has not been disclosed. "On behalf of the independent members of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to have Jure reassume the Chairman and CEO role," says Jackie Ward, Lead Independent Director, in a press release. "With the ongoing pandemic and uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment, we are confident that Jure's four decades of experience will be instrumental in the company's ongoing success." "I have tremendous pride in this company and passion for making Sanmina even stronger in the midst of these unprecedented times," says Jure Sola. "We have a well-established and experienced leadership team and a solid foundation to drive long-term sustainable growth. Our ability to unlock untapped potential as we execute on our strategy coupled with our strong balance sheet will propel this exciting and innovative company into the next phase of its evolution, while providing long-term value to our shareholders, employee and customers." To align with Sanmina's vision of maximising shareholder value, the company says it plans to organise into three segments – Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS), SCI (defense products and system builds) and Components Technology (advanced interconnect technology and mechanical systems). This new structure aims to "help unlock the total value of Sanmina and provide greater accountability of the organisation," the company writes in the press release.