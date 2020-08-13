© BMK

BMK sets up shop in China

The German manufacturer announces the founding of a new BMK branch in Changzhou, China.

The new BMK a site in the Changzhou, has been established to optimise its worldwide supply chain. The company’s purchasing volume in China has grown gradually. Initially, mainly PCBs were purchased, however this has expanded to components as well. This led the company to reach the decision to open its own location in China. In addition to component and supplier sourcing, the main tasks of the branch will revolve around logistics and transport management, as well as quality management, the company writes in an update. “China is the world's largest electronics components market. Being on site enables us to react flexibly and quickly to changes in the market. It secures access to supply sources that are not available in Europe,” says Udo Jaekel, General Manager at BMK electronics Changzhou. In Changzhou, BMK says it will search for suitable suppliers and electronic components. Quality management includes on-site quality controls according to German standards. With the location in Changzhou, BMK is optimising its procurement strategy and creates another BMK delta. “BMK operates delivery bundles via the location. This conserves resources and saves costs,” says Jaekel.