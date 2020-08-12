© BAE Systems

BAE Systems expands in Texas with a new campus development

BAE Systems is expanding its operations in Austin, Texas, with a new major campus development in Parmer Austin Business Park.

Once completed, the site will be able to house more than 1’400 employees and is described as a strategic investment in the company’s facilities and workforce. "This expansion will continue our longstanding legacy of innovation in Austin, while also preparing us for our projected engineering and manufacturing growth,” says Dave Harrold, vice president and general manager of Countermeasure & Electromagnetic Attack Solutions at BAE Systems, in a press release. “Austin is an ideal location to attract the talent we need to deliver the latest capabilities to our customers.” When completed, BAE Systems’ new campus will be valued at approximately USD 150 million and will include engineering, manufacturing, laboratory, and office space to primarily support U.S. Department of Defense customers. The construction of the new 390’000-square-foot-facility which will begin this year and is expected to be complete in 2022. The company’s plan includes the transition of its current operations to the new facility. Work at the site will consist of new programs and existing business, which primarily includes the design, development, and manufacturing of radio frequency and electro-optical/infrared countermeasure systems.