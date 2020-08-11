© CML PCB | August 11, 2020
CML’s Starteam obtains medical certification
CML PCB factory Starteam, a German PCB manufacturer located in Sichuan, China, has achieved ISO13485:2016 certification.
“The quality, reliability and flexibility of our services are crucial to our customers, especially for the medical sector. With the overall rise in global demand from the medical sector and insufficient supply, the management team realized the imminent implementation of ISO13485:2016,” the company writes in a press release explaining the reasoning behind going for the certification. On June 26, 2020, SGS issued the ISO 13485:2016 certification to Starteam. This will allow us the plant to serve the growing demands in medical within CML’s customer base. The company says that it took about 6 months from project approval to completion. The scope of certification is for PCB Manufacture of Active Medical Device. From the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in China back in January 2020, Starteam received the first medical device order from Chengdu Fan Mi Technology and Sichuan Youkede for infrared thermometers. With the strain on communities and healthcare systems across the world, Starteam was approached by many companies to produce PCBs for their hospitals and critical care products such as thermal cameras, Powered Air-Purifying Respirators, blood dialysis machines and ventilators, the company states in the press release. CML says that Starteam is rapidly growing, developing and adapting to external factors to enhance its competitiveness, efficiency and productivity. “We believe in investing into our production facility and our people in order to ensure sustainable long-term results that will benefit our customers,” the press release ends.
