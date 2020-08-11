© Enics

Enics’ makes new appointments to strengthten focus areas

The EMS provider has made two new appointments aimed at strengthening the company's drive in strategic focus areas; namely customer excellence and service business. Mahmut Bertan has been appointed Chief Business Officer and Enics Management team member and Rami Aro as Director, Services,

Mr Bertan has gained extensive experience in the electronics industry, successfully managing global industrial customer accounts and sales organisations. Mr Bertan will be leading Enics Business organization that covers key account management, new sales and sales development. Mr. Aro has extensive experience in service sales, digitalisation and leadership of global customer accounts and teams. He will be leading Enics’ Services organisation that covers the development, sales and delivery of Enics Engineering and After Sales services. ”Customer experience is our strategic core focus area and I am confident Mr Bertan and Mr Aro with their extensive experience will enhance Enics professionalism and competitiveness to provide best service to our customers and build Enics future strategy for turnkey solutions,” says President and CEO Elke Eckstein in a press release.