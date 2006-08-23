Flextronics appoints new manager<br>for its software business

According to CIOL Flextronics Software Systems has appointed Manoranjan Mohapatra as its President and chief operating officer.

"Mohapatra was the obvious choice to lead the company, as he has been instrumental in helping FSS achieve its current stature of being a global leader in communications software. His proven leadership skills, ability to manage change and goal-oriented approach will be critical in helping FSS scale new heights and strengthen its market positioning", Ash Bhardwaj, chief executive officer, Flextronics Software Systems, commented.