Meyer Burger secures the locations for the production

Following the successful capital increase, Meyer Burger is working flat out to implement the new business model as a provider of technologically leading solar cells Made in Europe.

At the creditors' meeting of Solarworld Industries GmbH, the sale of the buildings at Solarworld's former production site in Freiberg (Saxony) was approved. The purchase price amounts to EUR 12 million and includes buildings with a total area of 33’000 square metres, patents and trademark rights. At the same time, the rental agreement for the buildings – which offers space of 227’000 square metres – of the former solar cell manufacturer Sovello in Bitterfeld-Wolfen (Saxony-Anhalt) was definitely signed. Two important milestones have thus been reached to ensure the start of production of 400 MW solar cells and 400 MW solar modules during the first half of 2021. The lease agreement for the buildings in Freiberg takes effect immediately. From 2021, the highly efficient cells will be processed into SmartWire modules here.