ABB India opens a new robotics facility in India

ABB says that its new robotics solutions delivery facility will enable Indian customers to reap the benefits of Industry 4.0 including robotics and digitalisation technologies.

Spread over 3'600 square metre at the ABB Nelamangala factory premises in Bengaluru, the new facility will enable ABB India to deliver robotic applications and digital solutions for a variety of Indian industries, including automotive, food & beverage, electronics and other upcoming sectors. The facility houses a shop floor that can run proof of concepts and factory acceptance tests for 1000 ABB robots every year, which doubles the company’s capacity. “The new facility harnesses the powers of ABB’s deep global expertise and knowledge of the Indian industrial landscape to support our customer base,” says Sanjeev Sharma, Managing Director of ABB India, ina press release. “Even with increased demand for automation, the penetration of robotics, especially in small and medium enterprises is still low in India compared to the global average. With the help of the new and improved robotics facility, we will be able to share our knowledge and encourage Indian manufacturers to embrace our game changing technologies and become best-in-class manufacturers for local and global markets.” The facility includes a demonstration center where the latest technologies in robotic welding, gluing and material handling will be showcased and can be used to carry out joint prove-out sessions with customers. ABB will also integrate an ABB Ability Connected Services team that can remotely monitor an installed base of ABB robots to conduct predictive maintenance and high uptime.