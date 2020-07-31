© Mirtec

3D AOI inspection investment for 2020 at Gemini Tec Ltd

EMS provider Gemini Tec announces further investment with 3D AOI inspection technology for 2020.

Working with inspection technology specialist, Mirtec, Gemini Tec added its fourth inspection platform during April 2020. The latest MV-3 OMNI is configured with Mirtec’s OMNI-VISION 3D Inspection Technology, which combines Mirtec's CoaXPress industrial camera system with their 8 projection digital multi-frequency Moiré 3D technology. Fully configured, the new MV-3 OMNI machine features four side-view cameras in addition to the 15-megapixel CoaXPress top-down camera. The decision to add 3D AOI capability forms part of a wholesale increase in Gemini’s CEM operation during 2020. The increase in technology aims to enrich product conformance for its customers involved in complex PCBA products – such as more in depth coplanarity checks, on the smallest of SMT devices.