© Mikron Electronics Production | July 31, 2020
Mikron to sell subsidiaries in Berlin and Lithuania
The Swiss automation solutions and machining systems provider has announced that it is selling two of is subsidiaries located in Berlin, Germany and Kaunas in Lithuania.
As previously announced by Mikron, the group is disposing of its site in Berlin. On July 1, 2020, Mikron signed a sales contract, which also includes the site in Kaunas, Lithuania, with Callista Private Equity, Munich. The two sites have around 70 employees in total and operate solely in the automotive industry. The contractual parties have agreed not to disclose the sale price.
Panasonic and China’s GS-Solar to end PV business partnership Panasonic says that it will exercise its right not to proceed with the proposed collaboration with GS-Solar in the photovoltaic business.
3D AOI inspection investment for 2020 at Gemini Tec Ltd EMS provider Gemini Tec announces further investment with 3D AOI inspection technology for 2020.
Summit Interconnect acquires Integrated Technology Anaheim, California-based PCB manufacturer, Summit Interconnect, is acquiring Canadian PCB manufacturer, ITL Circuits.
Sponsored content by Nordson ASYMTEKConformal Coating Results — When You Need Better Than Just "Good Enough" Conformal coating contributes to product quality and reliability, but it is typically viewed as a process that tolerates sufficient results, or "good enough." That view is changing as more advanced and diverse electronic products enter the consumer marketplace, from the Internet of Things to self-driving vehicles.
Sanmina CEO: ‘we exceeded our expectations’ The electronics manufacturing service provider posted revenues of USD 1.65 billion for the period.
Ultra Clean expands its global footprint Ultra Clean Holdings is expanding into Malaysia and will be opening a manufacturing facility in the Batu Kawan Industrial Park, Pulau Pinang.
neutec electronic to handle distribution in Switzerland for Nordson SELECT Nordson SELECT has appointed neutec electronics ag as distributor for the entire SELECT product line throughout Switzerland.
Rehm expands its headquarters with new building Rehm Thermal Systems has expanded its Blaubeuren site in Germany to include a new administrative and development building.
Leesys GmbH begins restructuring The German EMS provider, Leesys, has filed an application with the Leipzig District Court. The company’s plan to rehabilitate the finances within the framework of a self-administered insolvency plan.
Benchmark delivering on $51M order from US Department of Homeland Security EMS provider, Benchmark Electronics, says it has completed phase two of five phases towards the delivery of Mobile Video Surveillance Systems (MVSS) to the Department of Homeland Security for use along the U.S. southern border.
Battery manufacturer raises $1.6 billion in debt financing Swedish battery manufacturer, Northvolt, has signed a USD 1.6 billion debt raise provided by a consortium of commercial banks, pension funds and public financial institutions, increasing the total amount of capital raised to date to over USD 3 billion.
Schweizer: decline in sales still within rather pessimistic expectation Due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, preliminary figures show that Schweizer’s business performance in the first half of 2020 was significantly weaker than in the previous year.
Saki Corporation opens solution centre in Europe The inspection specialist is expanding its services for customers and partners in the EMEA region with the opening of a band new solution centre.
Southwire acquires Madison Electric Products As part of the company's growth strategy, Southwire announces the acquisition of Madison Electric Products LLC of Solon, Ohio – a manufacturer of electrical components and accessories.
Plexus delivered record thirds quarter revenues EMS provider Plexus managed to deliver record quarterly revenue of USD 857 million even with the complexities arising from COVID-19.
Italian PCB manufacturer rises in the midst of COVID-19 OMR Italia S.p.a., an Italian PCB manufacturer, has seen its revenues increase during the global pandemic. The company has throughout the crises continues to invest in its human and technological resources; something that has clearly paid off.
Harju Elekter invests in factory expansion in Lithuania In September, the Lithuanian subsidiary of AS Harju Elekter, Harju Elekter UAB, will commence Step 4 of expanding its factory in Panevėžys.
ESCATEC advances MOEMS Capabilities In another step up the hi-tech ladder, ESCATEC recently invested in new technology to advance its capability in MOEMS (micro-opto-electro-mechanical systems).
AR/VR devices shipment projected to reach 43.2M units in 2025 Total shipment of AR/VR devices is expected to reach 5.12 million units in 2020, according to TrendForce.
Sparton completes the sale of its contract manufacturing unit Sparton Corporation says it has completed the sale of its contract manufacturing unit, Manufacturing & Design Services (MDS), to One Equity Partners. In conjunction with the closing of the transaction, the MDS business has been rebranded as Spartronics.
Autotalks and Applied Information partner to help emergency vehicles Autotalks, which specialises in V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) communication solutions, has teamed up with Applied Information, Inc., an Atlanta-based provider of intelligent transportation infrastructure solutions, to save lives on the roads of Georgia, Texas, and Hawaii.
ABB looking to charge the world – breaks ground on new EV charger plant The company has started construction at its new facility in San Giovanni Valdarno, Italy, which will serve as a global centre of excellence and production site for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
Nexans to sell Berk-Tek to Leviton Nexans says it is executing an agreement to sell Berk-Tek to Leviton for USD 202 million.
NA semiconductor equipment industry posts June 2020 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.32 billion in billings worldwide in June 2020 (three-month average basis), according SEMI.Load more news