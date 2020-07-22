© Absolute EMS

Absolute EMS starts production on new Hanwha lines

California-based Absolute EMS in now operating on its new Hanwha Techwin Automation Americas SMT lines

The new HM520 Modular Mounters have been released to production by Absolute EMS’ quality team. Though the COVID-19 pandemic continues to flare up, Absolute EMS continues to invest in capital to improve its technology offerings. “Absolute EMS is committed to remaining on the forefront of technology, says Doug Dow, COO, in a press release. “Our industry is demanding solutions for Made-in-America manufacturing, as well as high volume consumer medical manufacturing. The new Hanwha lines offer a placement capacity of 80,000 components per hour, vs the industry standard of 20k CPH. This includes miniaturization placement of the 008004 componentry (smaller than 01005) with 100 percent 3D vision inspection. Absolute EMS is pleased to bring this service to the industry.” The new HM520 Modular Mounters ensure Absolute EMS’ continued ability to offer both high-volume and high-mix production. The system configures a flexible production line by applying a modular head and various production modes. The HM520 realises unmanned, non-stop, and zero-defect production using the Smart Factory S/W Solution.