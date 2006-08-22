Baltic EMS companies hot for the investing button

According to the Northern European manufacturing equipment distributor Cyncrona the decision making process when companies are about to invest in manufacturing equipment is much shorter than in the Nordic.

evertiq had a chat with one of the Nordic's largest manufacturing equipment distributors, Cyncrona. "Currently the situation for us is not bad but not good either. We have had this demand during the lats three or four years but maybe we see a slight upturn right now", Cyncrona's CEO Clas Kagerup told evertiq.



Inspection equipment is growing right now. "There has been much talking about ovens and pick-n-place macines but the sales of our inspection equipment is doing really well right now", Kagerup told evertiq.



Cyncrona is not only covering the Nordic but also the Baltic region and according to Clas Kagerup those two markets differs alot. "The Baltics are faster", he told evertiq. Decision making process when Swedish manufacturers are about to invest in equipment is about six to nine months. In the Baltics that process can be only three months. The reason why the Baltics are faster may be that those manufacturers hit the roof of manufacturing capacity and need a quick addition of capacity while the Swedish manufaturers in the first place want to upgrade their equipment or maybe just want to increase their capacity in the longer term. The Swedish manufacturers seem to be more analythical and planning in the investing project planning, Clas Kagerup told evertiq.