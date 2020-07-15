© Continental

Continental wins serial orders for intelligent antennas and 5G connectivity

As of 2023, Continental will supply two European vehicle manufacturers with intelligent antenna modules and 5G telematics units.

In the scope of the follow-up projects to current serial orders, two major European vehicle manufacturers have again decided to work with Continental to supply telematics and antenna solutions. Both projects build on the technology company’s 5G Hybrid V2X platform, which is specifically developed for scalability and flexibility. “Digitalization and connectivity are more important than ever before. The new serial orders clearly show that our integrated platform sets the technological basis for the vehicle as a node in the Internet of Everything,” says Johann Hiebl, head of Business Unit Connected Car Networking (CCN) at Continental, in a press release. Through the cooperation between Kathrein Automotive, an antennas specialist acquired by Continental in 2019, and Continental’s developers from the fields of connectivity and broadcast, the company was able to develop a highly integrated and intelligent antenna module. The core of the Hybrid V2X Platform, on which the antenna module is based, originates from Continental’s NAD (Network Access Device). The platform can be integrated into both a 4.5G as well as a 5G version in the current products. “It is no longer just a pure connection to the outside world for infotainment applications, but rather a key element of the fully connected vehicle, enabling over-the-air updates for the entire vehicle software. With V2X, the telematics unit increases road security and is also a prerequisite for smart and efficient mobility,” says Hiebl. The serial production of both products is planned for 2023 and in each case includes several variants for many vehicle models worldwide.