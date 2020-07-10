© Mycronic

Mycronic combines US operations in new facility near Boston

Mycronic US says that all of its operations have been integrated into a new 102,000 square-foot facility in Tewksbury, near Boston, Massachusetts.

The move brings together, under one roof, the global technologies division comprising of MRSI Systems and AEI and the US operations of Mycronic's high flex division. The combined facility aims to help Mycronic better meet the requirements of future growth, customer needs and enable a stronger corporate identity in the US. The new building contains newly renovated office spaces, production areas, extensive customer lounges, modern demonstration rooms as well as enhanced training facilities. The production areas include a filtration system to meet assembly needs, clean rooms and exhaust systems for all labs, all to ensure high production quality. “Our new facility will enable our US operations to scale successfully, sharing resources and collaborating on exciting new developments for our customers,” says Michael Chalsen, Sr. VP Global Technologies Div. President, Mycronic US, in a press release.