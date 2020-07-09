© Jabil (illustration purpose only)

Fictiv and Jabil team up for agile 3D printing collaboration

The collaboration aims to accelerate and de-risks product development in the move from prototyping and low volume production to large scale global fulfilment.

Digital manufacturing ecosystem company Fictiv has entered into a collaboration that makes Jabil a key part of its global manufacturing network to connect and streamline 3D-print prototyping through to mass-scale production using a digital thread. Designed to de-risk and streamline the supply chain through quality, speed, transparency, and flexibility, the thread aims to ensure a supported customer experience from quote to completion. “We know from years of manufacturing experience that the move from idea to volume consumption is hard – no matter how solid the products are. Our goal is to add speed and agility to the manufacturing supply chain to enable new product introduction without the risk,” says Jean Olivieri, Fictiv COO, in a press release. “Our digitally enabled ecosystem facilitates efficient flow of data and materials, while our collaboration with Jabil supports end-to-end product lifecycle; prototyping to production, for the benefit of our mutual customers.” The collaboration enables customers to accelerate time-to-market and realise cost savings, providing seamless handoff from prototype and low-volume production orders with Fictiv to full-scale mass production with Jabil. “Accuracy, speed and agility are vital to success in volume manufacturing,” adds John Dulchinos, VP of Digital Manufacturing for Jabil. “Fictiv’s commitment to data accuracy, combined with Jabil’s investment in lean manufacturing, reduction in business systems and overarching digital infrastructure, enable fast, nimble production ramps.” This collaboration extends bilaterally, providing customers of both companies with critical market advantages. Customers of the Fictiv Global Manufacturing Ecosystem, from startups to global OEMs, can access the global 3D printing capabilities of Jabil through a single digital thread. Beyond the 3D printing of parts, Jabil can now leverage Fictiv’s precision service model to offer volume manufacturing, data, packaging and on-time fulfillment to end-customers with less risk.