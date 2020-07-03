© Emerald EMS

A new EMS provider sees the light of day

EMS providers DataED and Bestronics merge to launch a new player – Emerald EMS.

The combination of the two companies will result in one single company which can offer a global reach, an expanded scale, geographic flexibility and end-to-end product life-cycle support. Emerald EMS is a high-tech contract manufacturing and design firm servicing high-reliability end users in the industrial controls, semiconductor, utilities infrastructure, aerospace/defense and medical sectors. The new EMS provider will offer its customers integrated manufacturing services, including prototyping, new product development and testing, volume production, supply chain management, and more. Domestically, the company will have a bi-coastal footprint, with two manufacturing facilities located in Boston's "high-tech corridor," including a dedicated New Product Introduction facility, and two more, including a dedicated box build facility, in San Jose, the heart of California's Silicon Valley. Additionally, the company has two manufacturing facilities in Shenzhen, China. Vic Giglio, President of DataED, will serve as CEO of Emerald EMS, and Nat Mani, CEO of Bestronics, will serve as President of the new company. Both executives said the new company is optimally structured to meet their customers' growing technical and capacity needs, while continuing to execute upon its strategic growth initiatives, both organically and through acquisition. "DataED and Bestronics have grown to develop outstanding reputations and relationships in their current networks, and therefore, will continue to operate day-to-day under their current brands," says Giglio in a press release. "Emerald will serve as the platform for which our current global footprint, and all future locations, can share resources, knowledge, and best practices. As a result, Emerald EMS will offer our customers expanded capabilities, increased geographic flexibility, and complete product life-cycle support—from concept, through design and manufacturing, to maintenance and phase-out."