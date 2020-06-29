



North American PCB industry sales up 1.0% in May

Total North American PCB shipments in May 2020 were up 1.0 percent compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, May shipments fell 3.0 percent.

The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.10, the industry association IPC announced in their May 2020 findings from its North American Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Statistical Program. PCB bookings in May increased 0.4 percent year-over-year but fell 20.2 percent from the previous month. “Orders continue to outpace shipments as supply chains adjust to disruptions and demand shocks caused by COVID-19. Strong orders for North American PCBs in recent months have led to longer lead times,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC chief economist. “Orders in May suggest global supply chains might now be recalibrating to adjusted levels of demand.”