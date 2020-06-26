© Lexi Solutions

ABB Robotics rolls out Lexi’s procurement analytics solution

Automation giant, ABB Robotics, is using a big data analytics software solution developed by Lexi Solution AB in Sweden to optimise procurement and engineering processes.

Based on this solution, ABB is able to automate and improve supply chain management processes for supplier monitoring and targeted cost reduction. As part of its work, Lexi helped ABB Robotics implement its MasterBOM solution as the underlying technology enabling digital transformation and simplification of critical business functions in Procurement and Engineering. The new system currently applies AI methods such as machine learning to key processes including EMS supplier monitoring, material spend management, quarterly price updates, new product cost estimation, RFQ automation, supply chain risk management, and CSR compliance. This new cooperation, building on work Lexi has done for ABB on a global level for many of its business areas for many years, is one of Lexi’s largest software subscription purchase orders to date. The multi-year contract with Robotics was begun in January 2020 after a successful pilot during autumn 2019. “By their very nature, global electronic supply chains such as ABB’s are extremely complex and require advanced digital tools to gain transparency and control. To master this complexity, we needed first and foremost a tool that could ensure that we’re working with data that is clean, correct, complete and up to date. Lexi’s platform is an integral part of our digital procurement suite in Robotics’ supply chain management ecosystem, bringing data quality and powerful market analytics to our structured approach to product cost and risk management,” says Quentin Caillault, ABB Robotics Controls Solution Manager, in a press release.