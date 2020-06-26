© Jenoptik

Jenoptik expands military laser rangefinder capabilities in the US

JENOPTIK Optical Systems, LLC has announced an expansion of its capabilities for military laser rangefinders (LRF) and is adding custom engineering and testing capabilities to their Jupiter, Florida facility.

“As we continue to expand our North American operations, we are investing in differentiating technologies, advanced equipment and employees,” said Jay Kumler, President of Jenoptik Optical Systems in North America. “We are committed to meeting our customers’ expectations by giving them convenient access to our wide range of technological know-how, our customized systems engineering and our application solutions experience,” explains Kumler. LRF engineering capability has been added to the Jupiter facility to facilitate customisation, improve service and will soon be capable of producing both standard and custom LRF assemblies. The development of the North American LRF range and laboratory will also allow for product characterisation over military environments and permit testing against custom sets of specifications for our ITAR North American customers, a press release states.